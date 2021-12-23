Sky Max’s review of Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After: David Walliams’ cancel culture gripes soured this panto.

David Walliams’ cancel culture gripes soured this pantomime, Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, Sky Max, review

For the third time, David Walliams attempted to imagine what happens after a fairy-tale ends.

Regrettably, the vinegar taste was difficult to overcome.

David Walliams took a third stab at imagining what happens after a fairy-tale ends in Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After.

In this case, the child-hungry witch escaped the oven and attempted to avenge Hansel and Gretel as well as the entire village.

So, it’s essentially the same plot as before.

Despite a talented cast, Sheridan Smith was transformed into the vengeful crone, but the script was oddly sour.

Walliams has been chastised for portraying fat-phobic and reductive characters in his popular children’s books; here, he seemed to poke fun at his detractors, claiming that you can’t “fat-shame” someone without being “cancelled” on multiple occasions.

It gave the entire story a decidedly un-Christmassy vibe.

Characters and dialogue were universally unpleasant, which clashed with the sunny, panto aesthetic.

Good pantomimes have two levels of entertainment: a story for the kids and some knowing nods for the adults.

But it was like trying to read a dull retelling of the story while a drunk uncle kept interrupting to explain why “you can’t say anything anymore.”

Walliams played a snaggle-toothed troll and narrated the film.

(The Billy Goats Gruff sub-bridge dweller was thrown in for no apparent reason.) “I’m as ugly on the inside as I am on the outside,” he roared from beneath several inches of prosthetics before Gretel’s kind words melted his heart.

Lily Aspell, a newcomer, gave the one-dimensionally saccharine little girl a lot more depth than she was given, and was the only source of warmth and light in the whole thing.

Every member of the cast did their best to elevate the material, but the vinegary taste lingered.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, Sky Max, review: David Walliams’s cancel culture gripes soured this panto