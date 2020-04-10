Skylar Astin Wins Throwback Thursday With Ultimate Pitch Perfect Rehearsal Video

Aca-believe it!

On Thursday, Skylar Astin shared the ultimate #TBT on Instagram, throwing it all the way back to his early Pitch Perfect days with a retro rehearsal video.

In it, the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star and his fellow Barden Treblemakers can be seen running through the choreography of the fictional a capella group’s final number, where Skylar wowed the crowd with his rendition of CeeLo Green‘s “Bright Lights, Big City.” Then, the gang moved on to the second portion of the medley where Ben Platt‘s character Benji delivers a show-stopping performance of “Magic” by B.o.B featuring Rivers Cuomo.

Skylar’s nostalgic post was inspired by his Pitch Perfect castmate Rebel Wilson, who shared a video of herself rehearsing the moves for her solo in the 2012 film’s final scene to Pitbull and Ne-Yo‘s “Give Me Everything.”

“TBT to PP1,” he captioned the video. “Following Rebels trend, and posting old rehearsal footage. The role of Benji is performed spontaneously by Binky. (Ben was at a fitting).”

Excited to relish in the nostalgia, fellow Pitch Perfect alums Brittany Snow and Ruby Rose left Rebel comments on her Instagram. “Purple shirt day! Wait. Where did we all go?,” Brittany wrote, followed by Ruby’s comment, “God I love you dearly.” Now the Internet is waiting on the rest of the gang to follow suit and share some throwback content.

Over the years, the close-knit cast has reunited several times and sparked speculation that a 4th Pitch Perfect film was in the works. Back in November, Hailee Steinfeld weighed in on sequel rumors during her visit to Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that she’s all in for an aca-reunion.

“If it is, I would love to do that again,” she said regarding whether or not another installment of the fan-favorite musical franchise. “So, if there is a fourth, that would be news to me and very exciting news.”

Rebel has also expressed the same excitement about doing another Pitch Perfect film. In 2018, Ellen DeGeneres asked the Bridesmaids star is she knew anything about a 4th film and she replied, “I mean, I can’t say anything officially, Ellen. But we just love each other, all of us girls.”