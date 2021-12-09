Slim 400, an up-and-coming rapper, was shot and killed at the age of 33.

Slim 400, a promising rapper, was shot and killed at the age of 33.

Following a shooting in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, an up-and-coming rapper was killed.

Slim 400, a Compton rapper, was shot and killed in an Inglewood neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources. At this time, no further details about Slim’s death have been released, including what led to the fatal shooting and how many suspects were involved.

Slim was 33 years old at the time.

At this time, neither his family nor his team have issued a public statement.

“My prayers are with the family and friends in their time of bereavement,” another person wrote. “A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.”

Slim400, a Los Angeles rapper and YG associate, has been shot and killed, according to reports.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

Slim’s death comes just over two years after surviving a drive-by shooting in June of this year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooting.

Slim was shot “multiple times” in the attack, according to a separate source.

Slim was shot eight times, according to sources who spoke to TMZ later.

Slim sat down with an LA radio station a month after the shooting to recount his ordeal.

“I just feel like if you’re meant to be here and God has a plan for you, there’s no stopping you,” he explained.

“I thought it was over when I fell to the ground.

My family came out, kept me alive, talked to me, and dragged me into the house while they were still shooting…My family adores her for simply saving my life.

I just consider myself lucky to be alive, because I could have died right there.”

Slim was born Vincent Cohran in Germany to military parents and grew up in Compton, California.

Later, he was discovered and signed by the now-defunct Pu(dollar)haz Ink music label, and is known for his collaborations with big-name artists such as…

