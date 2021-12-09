Slim 400 is a rapper who is well-known in the music industry.

SLIM 400 hails from Compton, California, and is 33 years old.

Slim was said to have died on December 9, 2021, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Slim was a rapper known for his songs Bruisin, Nothing But Bloods, and Piru.

He is a Young Gangsta associate.

Slim, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was born in Germany and raised by his father, who was stationed there with the US military.

Slim was allegedly shot and killed in the evening of December 8 in Los Angeles.

The veracity of these reports has yet to be determined.

“Pull thru not tryna hear the Bs I’m hear’n pray for Slim 400,” his manager Mud Dolla Mayor captioned a photo of the rapper on Instagram.

Slim has allegedly been caught in the crossfire before.

He was taken to a Los Angeles hospital in 2019 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Slim 400 was shot in an unknown location, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

