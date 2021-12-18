Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese by Trisha Yearwood is creamy and dreamy.

Comfort foods are a favorite of Trisha Yearwood’s.

She prefers meals that can be prepared ahead of time and served quickly.

Yearwood adores the southern comfort food mac and cheese, so she created a recipe that incorporates all of the flavors of a baked version while producing a creamy and dreamy delight.

Yearwood’s baked macaroni and cheese recipe differs from her slow cooker version in that the latter includes evaporated milk and eggs.

The elbow macaroni is cooked separately in Yearwood’s casserole version, then combined with the cheese sauce, placed in a baking dish, and baked until heated through.

A crunchy breadcrumb topping completes the dish.

Traditional macaroni and cheese can be served as a side dish with any protein or as the main course with a salad.

This family-friendly and cost-effective comfort food dish is a must-try.

It reheats beautifully, too.

To prevent the pasta from sticking to the sides of the pan and burning, add a splash of milk before heating in a microwave or on the stovetop.

The ingredients for Yearwood’s Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese include the following pantry staples.

The main ingredient is cheddar cheese, which gives the dish its traditional orange-yellow color and sharp, cheesy flavor.

A can of evaporated milk, whole milk, butter, and salt are also required for the dish.

1 12 cup whole milk, pepper, eggs, and paprika are also included in the recipe.

Combine macaroni, evaporated milk, milk, butter, salt, pepper, eggs, and all but 12 cup of the grated cheese in a large 4-quart slow cooker sprayed with cooking spray.

Over the top of the mixture, sprinkle the reserved cheese and paprika.

Cook for 3 hours and 15 minutes on low heat, covered.

After that, turn off the slow cooker, stir the contents, and serve immediately.

If you don’t have a slow cooker, you can easily make this recipe in the oven.

Grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pan with butter, pour in the mixture, and bake for 50 minutes at 350 degrees.

