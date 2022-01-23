‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana and ‘More Than a Feeling’ by Boston’s have been compared.

Kurt Cobain acknowledged the similarity between the riff from Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Boston’s “More Than a Feeling,” but revealed in an interview that another Nirvana member thought the riff was ridiculous.

The similarities were brought up by Boston’s Tom Scholz.

Cobain did not believe the riff from “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was original, according to Rolling Stone.

He said, “It was such a cliched riff.”

“It was so close to a Boston riff or ‘Louie Louie.'” “Louie, Louie” is a song that many bands have covered, but The Kingsmen’s garage rock rendition is the most famous.

“When I came up with the guitar part, Krist [Novoselic] looked at me and said, ‘That is so ridiculous,'” Cobain recalled of another Nirvana member’s reaction to the riff from “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

The band’s bassist was Krist Novoselic.

Scholz is a founding member of Boston and the author of “More Than a Feeling,” and he said in 1994 that he didn’t mind if “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sounded like “More Than a Feeling.” “I take it as a major compliment even if it was completely accidental,” he said.

Nirvana performed a segment of “More Than a Feeling” at one of their live shows, which Scholz took as an insult.

“I’ll only hear other music at the ice skating rink or the gym,” he said.

“It’s been debated whether Nirvana’s rendition of ‘More Than a Feeling’ was a nod or a snub.

“Regardless,” Scholz continued, “Nirvana was, from what I’ve heard, a great band.”

“The couple of things I heard really impressed me.

It’s a privilege to be heard in the same space as Nirvana, regardless of the context.”

Kurt Cobain’s daughter has revealed why Nirvana’s song “Dumb” makes her cry.

Both “More Than a Feeling” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” became hits in the United States, but one song charted higher.

“More Than a Feeling” reached No. 1 in the United States.

The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 19 weeks.

Boston’s self-titled debut album featured the song.

Boston was ranked No. 1 at one point.

The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 138 weeks.

In the meantime, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” climbed to the top of the charts….

