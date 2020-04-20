sMothered Season 2 Has a Mother-Daughter Duo Who Shower Together

They’re back! TLC announced a new season of sMothered, the reality show about mother-daughter duos who are, well, very close, is coming Sunday, May 24.

The series follows the lives of six over-the-top mother-daughter pairs with undeniable bonds. And for the second season, TLC is introducing pairs who make the closeness of season stars look tame.

“From the start, the ladies of sMothered made a knock-out first impression on our viewers,” Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement. “The love these mothers and daughters have for each other is eye-popping, yet endearing, relatable, and totally TLC.”

These mother-daughter duos do everything together, from morning showers to plastic surgery. The new season introduces three new pairs who are “unlike anything fans have seen,” TLC teased.

“I’ve been taking showers with Brittani since she was 5,” Mary says in the trailer below.

Meet the three new pairs and the three returning duos below.

sMothered returns for season two on Sunday, May 24 at 10 p.m. on TLC.