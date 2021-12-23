Snafus and Wild Moments on the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Over the Years: Mispronunciations, Controversial Puzzle Rules, and More

Nobody is immune to making errors.

Since its debut in 1975, Wheel of Fortune has entertained countless viewers, but with time comes error.

The game show has featured contestants solving word puzzles in order to win cash and other prizes since its inception.

Pat Sajak has hosted the show since 1981, and he has 19 Daytime Emmy nominations and three wins to his name.

Vanna White, who joined the show as a hostess in 1982, has also remained a familiar face.

While contestants were responsible for the majority of the show’s mishaps over the years, Sajak once shocked viewers when he solved a puzzle live on air.

_ _ _ T E _ R A N _ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

The contestant didn’t notice the hint and solved the puzzle on their own because the TV personality said “quite frankly,” which was part of the correct answer.

The longtime host told White after the episode that he realized his error “right after I said it.”

“I’m curious how many people at home caught it,” he continued.

I said, ‘I’d rather be here than there, quite frankly,’ because there weren’t many letters up there — which was the puzzle.

But it just goes to show that people are focused and not paying attention to me.”

“It’s funny what your… mouth will say that your brain says, ‘You shouldn’t do that,” Sajak joked.

In the same year, Sajak made a mistake when he opened a grand prize envelope before the participant had even spun the wheel, saying, “Oh, I already looked at it.”

That’s something I’m not sure why I did.

I know what she’s up to, but you don’t!”

White defended the Illinois native at the time, claiming that he had never made such an error on the show before.

“Every mistake has a first time,” he responded.

I am not without flaws.

That is, of course, shocking news.”

In December 2021, the game show made headlines once more when a player was disqualified from winning an Audi car due to a technicality.

Prior to her, Charlene Rubush had earned (dollar)16,500.

