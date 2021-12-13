Sneak Peek: Deacon and Hope’s Relationship Continues on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Deacon and Hope’s Relationship Continues on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sneak Peek

It’s a beautiful thing when a father and daughter bond.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, however, when a father and daughter bond, there’s bound to be trouble.

And that’s exactly what Deacon and Hope are going to do this week when they spend “quality time” together.

Hope has a right to know who her biological father is.

But not at the expense of Ridge and the rest of the Los Angeles community.

[Warning: upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may contain spoilers.]

Deacon and Hope are bonding wherever they can, according to Soaps.com.

On Wednesday, December 15th’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, we’ll see them especially bond.

We’ll see the father and daughter bond over a karate lesson at that point, which appears to be a nod to Sean Kanan’s recent role in Cobra Kai.

“Ridge and I are a match made in heaven.

“Nothing or no one will be able to stand in our way,” Brooke (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comBtQTV4uEeU

According to the outlet, “Deacon and Hope practice father-daughter martial arts together.”

“Deacon’s been into a lot of things over the years; who knew one of them was karate?! Perhaps he was watching Cobra Kai in the big house! Anyway, it’ll be interesting to see if, after so many years of estrangement, these two can forge a new level of trust based on their interactions in the dojo.”

In the meantime, another parent and child are bonding across town.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon and Hope aren’t the only parent-child duo bonding.

Steffy and her mother, Taylor, have a lot to catch up on.

(Taylor and Thomas, too, but that will come later.)

Taylor will explain to her daughter how Brooke’s affair with Deacon destroyed Ridge at the time.

Of course, this will follow the Monday and Tuesday episodes, in which Steffy and her dear brother Thomas attempt to reunite their parents after all these years.

Hope and Deacon are blissfully unaware of the plotting and scheming, and Friday, December 17th appears to be the day…

