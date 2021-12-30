Sneak Peek of ‘That’s My Jam’: Chance the Rapper Turns a Nelly Hit Into a Country Song!

Chance the Rapper Turns a Nelly Hit Into a Country Song in ‘That’s My Jam’ Sneak Peek!

Chance the Rapper isn’t one to give in under duress.

For example, the Chicago native took on the challenge of singing Nelly’s hit “Hot In Herre” in a country rock style, and delivered a mic-dropping performance.

Chance is tasked with singing Nelly’s 2002 hip hop hit as country rock after landing on the “Musical Genre Challenge” category in a sneak peek of Jimmy Fallon’s new NBC variety series That’s My Jam.

Chance the Rapper quickly got to work after Fallon delivered his instructions, exuding the same confidence and gravitas with which he took to the stage after winning his first GRAMMY in 2017.

The Chicago rapper had the crowd in the palm of his hand after the first verse.

Following the performance, Fallon bows down to the rapper before exclaiming, “Never, never, never in my life, never in my life did I think that was going to work, but it did!” Chance’s competition show partner, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is so taken aback by the performance that he stands up and embraces the rapper with a thunderous hug.

Following the performance, Josh Groban, who is partnered with Canadian sensation Alessia Cara, also tips his hat.

Chance’s ability to give “Hot in Herre” a country spin, combined with the fact that his version comes across as a deftly-produced country remix, may be a testament to Nelly’s own success with the genre.

Nelly, a self-described country music fan, previously collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on “Cruise” and Tim McGraw on “Over and Over.” Earlier this year, Nelly released Heartland, a nine-track country-influenced album that Forbes described as “his thank you letter to the country community for its support over the past 20 years.” The album featured some of country’s biggest stars, including Darius Rucker and Kane Brown.

Chance the Rapper’s performance is just one of many That’s My Jam highlights.

Kate Hudson belted out her version of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” while Terry Crews channeled his White Chicks character, and ET had the exclusive first look back in November.

