SNL isn’t on tonight, so what’s the deal?

Why isn’t Saturday Night Live airing tonight?

So, why isn’t Saturday Night Live on tonight?

Saturday Night Live is hosted by a well-known celebrity every year.

Here’s everything we know about Saturday Night Live’s December 2021 season.

Saturday Night Live isn’t on tonight, December 4, 2021, for some reason.

There are, however, details about upcoming December episodes.

The following are the dates and hosts to anticipate:

On December 11th, Billie Eilish will be the host and musical guest.

On December 18, Paul Rudd will perform with Charli XCX.

Billie Eilish has previously performed on Saturday Night Live, but this is her first time hosting.

Paul Rudd will be making his fifth appearance on the show, having previously appeared in 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2019.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Saturday Night Live’s name was changed to Saturday Night Live at Home.

Despite this, they returned to the studio under strict health and safety guidelines.

During the pandemic, they even broadcast promotional videos in which the hosts wore face masks.

Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, and Kenan Thompson were seen without their face masks in newer promo videos.

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

On November 20, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event was hosted by Simu Liu, who was once named one of People magazine’s sexiest men alive.

Saweetie was present during this episode as the musical guest.

Send an email to [email protected] or call 212 416 4552.

Please like and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and on Twitter at @TheSunUS.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy