SNL’s Chloe Fineman Marries Casey Thomas Brown on Instagram Live

Chloe Fineman promised to livestream a wedding and she sure delivered!

The 31-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member might’ve tied the knot with actor Casey Thomas Brown on Monday. She invited all of the Internet to watch as she and her friends pulled together a truly outrageous wedding ceremony—one that took place entirely over a video chat room.

And thanks to the mess that is ‘rona, both her manicurist and makeup artist cancelled on her ahead of the big day. In addition, the comedian was unable to wear her wedding dress so she opted for a more creative ensemble. Her veil was made of toilet paper and she sported an all-around eccentric blazer. To top it all off, Chloe got married as her alter ego Jon Benet, while Casey was wed as “Sharty.”

“Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live,” the star wrote on Sunday. “Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT. Plus, my fiancé’s mom @drew_droege with be there, my maid I’d honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers . Y’all invited to experience our love. 5pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time.”

“We are registered at Cracker Barrel and Kohl’s,” Brown added over on his page.

Given their announcements, many fans couldn’t tell if the couple were serious about exchanging vows or if it was merely a prank for entertainment in the midst of worldwide social distancing.

Even though the event’s come and gone, fans still can’t tell if this was legit or not. One thing’s for sure, though: it sure was entertaining.

With coronavirus sweeping the world and keeping loved ones away from each other, couples have been postponing or downright canceling their upcoming nuptials. However, some have approached doing the ceremony in new—and socially distant—ways. One couple tied the knot on a New York City sidewalk as a friend performed their ceremony from his fourth floor apartment window.

One thing is clear—in these hard times, there’s no shortage of love. Congratulations to the newlyweds!