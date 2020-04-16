SNL’s Michael Che Paying Rent for Residents in His Late Grandmother’s Building

Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother.

The Saturday Night Live star has announced that he will be paying one month’s rent for 160 apartments in his late grandma’s New York City Housing Authority building that she lived in. Che shared the heartbreaking news earlier this month that his grandmother had passed away due to complications from Coronavirus.

On Wednesday night, Che took to Instagram to write, “It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work. Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”

“I know that’s just a drop in the bucket,” Che continued. “So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

The “Weekend Update” star went on to call upon New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Diddy for help.

“De Blasio! Cuomo! Diddy! Let’s fix this!” Che wrote. “Page me!”

Many celebrities are stepping up and giving back amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a rep for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard confirmed that the couple had waived rent collection in April for their tenants in California, where the state is currently under a shelter-at-home order.

