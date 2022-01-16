Snooki, of ‘Jersey Shore,’ calls Andy Cohen ‘aggressive’ for not wanting her on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’

Snooki accuses Andy Cohen of being “aggressive” for not wanting her on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi rose to fame as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on MTV’s Jersey Shore, and her life has never been the same since.

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality TV personality is one of the most well-known stars of the show and remains a fan favorite.

Snooki’s wild partying days may be over, but her incredible sense of humour remains.

Snooki is a wife and mother of three children in addition to being a businesswoman.

Some have speculated that she would be an excellent fit for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Andy Cohen appears to be against the idea.

When someone says Snooki’s name, the state of New Jersey immediately comes to mind.

Polizzi would be a perfect fit for RHONJ, with a more subdued personality than her early MTV days. Fans have imagined the Jersey Shore star among Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Jennifer Aydin, but Cohen isn’t so keen on the idea.

Snooki is unlikely to be cast on The Real Housewives franchise, according to the executive producer.

Snooki doesn’t think the show is a good fit for her lifestyle, but she doesn’t like Cohen’s attitude toward it all.

Snooki recently appeared as a guest on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic, where she discussed Cohen’s refusal to even discuss her joining RHONJ.

She said, “I always had a good time with him, and we’d go on his show and stuff like that.”

“Every time someone mentions me being on the Housewives, he just says, ‘Not a chance!'”

“I’m not interested in being on the Housewives because it’s not my thing,” Snooki continued.

For example, the drama and legal wrangling.

I’m just stopping by for a glass of wine before heading home.

So, the show isn’t for me, but he’s being so pushy about it.

‘No! Never!’ he exclaims, and I say, ‘All right, relax.'”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reflects on a previous interview and describes herself as “so embarassing.”

Because of her tumultuous relationship with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga has become a mainstay on RHONJ.

Gorga claims she lives near Snooki and has approached Cohen about appearing on the show.

However, Gorga stated on her podcast On Display that Cohen does not want her to bring up the subject.

“‘Don’t even…’ he says.

