Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King for “Derogatory” Kobe Bryant Comments

He’s taking the high road.

Snoop Dogg is burying the hatchet with Gayle King. Last week, after footage from King’s interview with basketball star Lisa Leslie went viral, many people were quick to criticize the journalist for what some deemed insensitive remarks regarding the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to share his uncensored thoughts on King’s interview, and what he had to say was very powerful. “Gayle King,” he said, shaking his head. “Out of pocket for that s–t. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we’re the worst. We’re the f–king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why ya’ll attacking us? We your people. You ain’t coming after f–king [producer]Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of ya’ll.”

He continued, “How dare you try to tarnish my motherf–king homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf–ker? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

A lot of fans rushed to King’s defesne, and accused Snoop Dogg of threatening her. However, the rapper quickly denied those claims, and on Wednesday released an apology to King via Instagram.

“Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma. 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal,” he captioned his video apology. “@gayleking Peace n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids.” In the sincere video, Snoop Dogg clarified his stance and extended his sincerest apologies to King.

“Two wrongs dont make no right. When you’re wrong, you got to fix it,” he started the apology. “So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions…me being angry at questions that you asked. Umm, overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

He continued, “I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”