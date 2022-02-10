Snoop Dogg recently made a significant purchase.

Without Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg’s rise to fame would not have been possible.

In the early 1990s, the rapper signed with the label, making him one of the most influential rappers of all time.

Despite the fact that his relationship with Knight deteriorated over time, Snoop felt it was critical to put an end to their feud as soon as possible.

Snoop is now the CEO of the label that launched his career.

Death Row Records is now owned by the rapper behind “Gin and Juice.”

Suge Knight’s label was responsible for launching the Long Beach, California native’s rap career 30 years ago.

Death Row Records, according to Snoop Dogg, should make a comeback.

Death Row is said to have been acquired by Snoop from Blackstone and MNRK Music Group.

He didn’t specify how much he paid for the label.

However, since the company’s bankruptcy in 2006, the label has been passed down from company to company.

“I’m ecstatic and grateful for the chance to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has enormous untapped future value.”

“It feels good to own the label I was a founding member of at the start of my career,” Snoop told TMZ.

Dr. Dre’s album, The Chronic, features a lot of Snoop.

Dre was born in the year 1992.

Snoop got a solo deal and released his first album, Doggystyle, in 1993, which was a huge hit.

However, Snoop’s time on Death Row Records and under Knight’s tutelage allegedly became difficult for him.

Knight is a known gang affiliate and is notorious for using intimidation tactics on his artists and employees.

Snoop’s acquittal in a 1996 murder case prompted him to distance himself from the commotion.

It reportedly worsened after the assassination of Tupac Shakur in the same year.

Knight was sentenced to nine years in prison not long after.

During Knight’s time in prison, Snoop joined Master P’s No Limit Records and spoke out about his dealings with him.

By 2013, the two had made up.

“It wasn’t always that he hated me,” Snoop told Vlad TV that year.

I believe he was disappointed that he couldn’t keep me under control.

I’ve done this before when you get a record label and artists.

You really want to be in charge of that musician, but…

