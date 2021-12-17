Snow Guide for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: 3 Tips for Making the Perfect Snowboy Every Time

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Snow Guide: 3 Tips for Always Getting the Perfect Snowboy

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a blanket of snow has fallen over the islands of the Northern Hemisphere.

The change in scenery only means one thing: it’s time to construct some snowfolk.

The Nintendo game, which is based on real-life snowman-building traditions, allows players to create one snowman per day.

The goal is to create the perfect snowman, but that’s easier said than done.

It won’t count if one of the snowballs is just a smidgeon too small.

Here are a few pointers to help you get the perfect snowboy every time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Every day, you can find two snowballs on your island to make a snowboy.

But who says the snowboy has to be perfect? Technically, you can roll the snowballs to any size you want, but getting them just right comes with rewards.

Every time you make a perfect snowboy, the sentient creation will reward you with a Frozen DIY and a Large Snowflake to help you complete the recipe.

He’ll give one Large Snowflake per day after that until he melts.

You can catch small snowflakes falling from the sky in addition to conversing with the snowman.

Snowflakes, as well as some other snow-related recipes, can be found in the Frozen series.

The majority of the Frozen DIYs are the same as they were in 2020, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 added one new recipe.

According to Animal Crossing World, here’s the full list of Frozen DIYs from snowboys:

[Isabelle]Hello, everyone! Isabelle here with a weather report for my northern hemisphere friends… It’s COLD! Snow is starting to accumulate, which means you can start making cute snowflake DIY items.

Have fun and stay warm! pic.twitter.comnCfW3bWLLZ

Using your Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager as a height guide is a common way to ensure you build a perfect snowboy.

Roll your first snowball until it reaches its maximum size.

Then roll the second snowball until it reaches the villager’s ear.

Shift the camera angle to a head-on view of your villager beside the snowball to double-check the proportions.

If you think you’ve found the right height, simply roll the second snowball up to the first and they’ll stack themselves.

This method has worked for a lot of players, but…

[Isabelle]

