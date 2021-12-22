‘Snowdrop’: After Its Premiere, a Petition to Cancel the Controversial Korean Drama Has Resurfaced

‘Snowdrop’: After Its Premiere, a Petition to Cancel the Controversial Korean Drama Resurfaced.

The venture into Korean dramas by Disney(plus) has landed in hot water.

The K-drama Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisso and Jung Hae-in, has sparked new debate since its premiere on December 18.

In March, internet users were enraged by rumors about the K-drama’s plot.

Snowdrop occurs at a critical juncture in South Korean history, during the Democratic Revolution.

Netizens demanded that the K-drama be canceled.

They claimed it skews historical facts and glorifies a spy protagonist.

JTBC addressed the rumors and continued with the drama.

Since its debut, netizens have again petitioned for its cancellation.

Snowdrop is set against the backdrop of South Korea’s Democatrica Movement in 1987.

Citizens’ protests and actions pushed for the first democratic elections, calling for an end to an authoritarian government.

Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) is the protagonist of the K-drama.

After being wounded, he stumbles into an all-female dorm.

Soo-ho meets freshman Eun Young-ro (Jisoo) by chance.

Despite the serious consequences, she willingly assists him in eluding the government.

But Soo-ho has a secret that puts them both in danger.

In the midst of political turmoil, the two protagonists begin to fall in love.

An unfinished synopsis circulated online in March 2021, causing controversy for Snowdrop.

According to Soompi, the K-drama’s alleged storyline drew the ire of netizens who were outraged by its historical facts distortions.

A petition was started on the internet to stop the K-drama’s production and premiere.

JTBC addressed the Snowdrop K-drama controversy, explaining that the synopsis was taken out of context by netizens.

“Snowdrop” is a black comedy about presidential elections held under a military regime in the 1980s during the Korean Peninsula’s North-South tensions.

It’s also a melodrama about the young men and women who were affected by the situation,” JTBC said.

“The male lead is a spy who has infiltrated the activist movement, while another male character is a team leader at the Agency for National Security,” netizens speculated based on the synopsis.

JTBC explained in a public statement that netizens’ accusations about the K-drama’s plot are false and not the intention of the production team.

