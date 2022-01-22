‘Snowdrop’: Why the K-Drama’s Story Was “Inspired” by a North Korean Defector, According to the Creators

‘Snowdrop’: The K-Drama’s Story Was ‘Inspired’ by a North Korean Defector, According to the Creators

The first Korean drama from Disney(plus), Snowdrop, has received mixed reviews since its premiere.

Before it aired, the K-drama sparked debate.

Netizens were enraged by a leaked synopsis because it distorted Korean history.

Later, netizens petitioned for its abolition.

Its plot revolves around events leading up to the Democratic Movement of 1987 and a North Korean spy.

The creators of Snowdrop explain how a real-life character inspired the K-drama’s writer.

Snowdrop’s leaked synopsis enraged internet users.

They thought it omitted historical facts about North Korean spies.

Many citizens criticize the K-drama for being insensitive to those who paved the way for the country’s independence from dictatorship.

Snowdrop’s love story, which ebbs and flows throughout the K-drama, was also disliked.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK plays Eun Young-ro, and DP actor Jung Hae-in portrays Im Soo-ho.

Young-ro is a first-year college student in an all-girls dorm, and Soo-ho is a German Economics major.

After a blind date, they fall in love at first sight.

Fans expected a typical love story, but it evolved into something more.

Im-soo is a North Korean spy who is being pursued by the government in Snowdrop.

Young-ro hides him in the women’s dorm, mistaking him for a protestor.

Young-ro’s deed of kindness endangered her friends and fellow students.

Later, Im-soo and his comrades are forced to kidnap them.

Without giving too much away about Snowdrop, the plot revolves around a number of historical figures and government agencies.

Snowdrop’s creators explain how the storyline came to be, despite netizens accusing JTBC of distorting historical facts concerning government offices and officials.

Snowdrop is credited to the creators by Soompi.

PD Jo Hyun-tak provided more details at the press conference after the initial controversy surrounding the K-drama.

“Writer Yoo Hyun Mi has been planning this drama for a long time,” says Yoo Hyun Mi.

She claims that the writings of a North Korean defector who escaped from a concentration camp in 2008 inspired her.”

“Included her own experience of women’s dorms from attending university in the 1980s,” Jo continues, “as those connections were combined, the details of Snowdrop emerged.”

The problematic details about the character were discussed on Reddit by fans…

