So were Hazel Bruggers Swiss Music Awards – News Culture: Music

Imagine the following: The Swiss music industry celebrates its biggest party of the year with the Swiss Music Awards – and people are only interested in what the new moderator Hazel Brugger has funny things to tell. It’s 2020 and that’s exactly how the situation is. It seems like the country’s biggest pop star is a comedian right now. And that the music is once again growled to fill the breaks.

Hazel Brugger starts the evening appropriately confident. She, who has so far only become conspicuous in terms of fashion as a wearer of flowing unisex t-shirts, has turned into a unisex t-shirt with a veston to celebrate the evening. It opens with a small Corona Virus Sketch intro and – speaking of a crisis situation – elegantly leads over to the Swiss music scene, making daring connections between the Cologne Carnival and the funny gold teeth of the Wetzikon-Latino Loco Escrito, between musicians, cocaine and death , And she mentions that the live acts that were promised would only interrupt their moderation because Swiss television could not afford her to perform for 90 minutes.

Pitiful Baschi

It is so great that the first musical show block by Swiss problem rapper Loredana is almost bland in comparison got to, She opted for a medley of her biggest hits, just like you used to do in the big Saturday night shows. But somehow the hit potential of these cloud rap numbers does not really open up because Loredana – contrary to the old Medley gold rule – did not cut the choruses but the stanzas of her songs. And the company, from which it can be partially danced around, also reaches at most community center jazz dance course level. But never mind. After all, it’s about Hazel and not about the music, which is administered in 10-second doses apart from the show act – or as the entry music of the laudators.

So Hazel takes over again, reminds the pitiful Baschi in the audience repeatedly that he has never won an award and lets him make a consolation paving stone live. However, she will soon have to hand it over to Bligg, who would like to introduce two new songs. In one of them, he acts as the boss of the Swiss hip-hop scene, but loses control of the full playback so badly during an excursion into the audience that his verbal protests come into a very unfavorable relationship to his show performance.

Success instead of excellence

As the duration of the program increases, it becomes even more clear that these Swiss Music Awards are not necessarily conceptually suitable for making TV Switzerland squirm on your sofa due to the tension. Because in year 13 of this event it is not excellence that is honored, but the elite of success of Swiss music (which does not necessarily have to be congruent). If you are really interested in it, you could either look greedily at the Swiss charts every week or listen to the daily programs of the relevant hit radio stations (including SRF 3). A television show on the subject almost necessarily suffers from the fact that it is only of limited national interest whether the Büetzer Buebe, Kunz or Patent Ochsner’s most successful albums in 2019 could have been the better ones. It is legitimately that of Patent Ochsner. When Büne Huber is informed about this via a live connection, he actually bursts into tears for a moment.

Loredana also gets a prize, which is great because it gives a speech of thanks from the behavior-sensitive singer. Together with Stubete Gäng and Marie Claude Chappuis, she was nominated in the “Best Breaking Act” category. In the speech, the woman against whom the public prosecutor’s office in Lucerne has proceedings for fraud, threats and extortion shows that – as one might say – she is already a winning character, but not quite in the way it is Expression means.

She has already won many awards, this is not exactly the most blatant, she begins her statement – and she is happy to be here, although it doesn’t look like it at all. And she could actually live anywhere because she now had money, but that was not her goal. And if you had listened carefully, at the latest you could have heard Loredana’s image consultant nervously jerking around on the KKL armchairs. Because Loredana just wanted to mention that she likes to live in Switzerland and is very proud of this award. She didn’t quite succeed. If there were an award for the worst phrase in a thank-you speech, Loredana could have danced again as the winner.

Loco escrito as the final bouquet

What was there? The Bernese Brummigkeit Baze wins the Artists Award given by the common Swiss music community, Stephan Eicher accepts his award for outstanding achievements with sympathetic humility, and Loco Escrito is increasingly establishing itself as the great final bouquet of this event. He wins the best hit award for the second time in a row. And as he drunk on the stage, drunk with happiness, hurled Stephanie Heinzmann through the air, praised God, love, friendship and his gold teeth, you could actually believe for a brief moment that this paving stone with a material value of one franc had become this price means the whole world.

The winners:

Best Female Act: Stefanie Heinzmann

Best Male Act: Luca Hänni

Best Group: Patent Ochsner

Best album: Patent Ochsner – Cut Up

Best Breaking Act: Loredana

SRF 3 Best Talent: Monet192

Best hit: Loco Escrito – Punto

Artist Award: Baze

Outstanding Achievement Award: Stephan Eicher

Best Live Act: Pike

Best Act Romandie: Muthoni Drummer Queen

Best Solo Act International: Billie Eilish

Best Group International: Rammstein

Best Breaking Act International: Billie Eilish

Best Hit International: Lady Gaga & Bradley