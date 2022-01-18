So, What Happens Next?! The Yellowjackets Cast Reveals Season 2 Details

So, What Happens Next?! The Yellowjackets Cast Reveals Everything About Season 2

We can’t help but look forward to Yellowjackets season 2 now that we know Lottie is the Antler Queen and Jackie is dead.

Oh, and did we mention the cult and (another) enigmatic ghost?!

At the very least, we won’t have to wait another 25 years to see our favorite cannibalistic soccer team in action.

Yellowjackets season two is officially happening at Showtime, and while we don’t have a release date yet, we’re already anticipating the sting of a sequel.

What happened to Shauna’s baby? How far will Lottie’s cult go to track down (or save?) the team? And how are they all going to be rescued?!

Following a truly shocking finale on Jan.

We spoke with stars Melanie Lynskey, Samantha Hanratty, and Sophie Thatcher to find out what fans can expect when Yellowjackets returns on September 16.

Will Shauna be apprehended and charged with Adam’s assassination?

Let us remind you of another recent murder: Shauna (Lynskey) stabbed her lover Adam (Peter Gadiot) and then enlisted the help of Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) to dispose of the body.

While star Gadiot told E! News exclusively that he believes Adam was a “red herring” to confuse viewers, we’re confident that Adam will return—at the very least as a major annoyance to adult Shauna, who is already haunted by the ghost of her former bestie Jackie (Ella Purnell).

“The tragic thing to me is that Shauna doubts herself,” Lynskey said, noting that Shauna has insecurity issues in both of her romantic relationships.

“Even though the world tells her she’s too old or not pretty enough, she’s like, ‘Actually, here’s this young, interesting, handsome person who’s interested in me, and I believe he is.’ She’s really in this relationship, and I don’t think she has a lot of doubt until people start saying, ‘Well…’

Even Shauna’s teen daughter (second daughter?! We’re still curious about what happened to her baby in the woods…) criticizes her mother.

“‘He…’ says her daughter.

