So You Think You Can Dance’s Danny Tidwell dies aged 35

So You Think You Can Dance star Danny Tidwell has died, age 35.

Danny’s brother and fellow professional dancer, Travis Wall, shared an emotional tribute via Instagram.

‘Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift,’ he wrote, along with a series of photos of Danny. ‘I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real.

‘I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you!’

Continuing, Emmy-winning choreographer Travis, 32, asked for prayers: ‘I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing.

‘We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut too short.

‘You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother.

‘I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.’

He did not disclose the cause of Danny’s death. Danny was adopted by Travis’ mother Denise Wall when he was 12.

In a second post, Travis shared footage of the siblings performing together onstage.

He tagged the post ‘RIP’ and wrote: ‘Danny. Promise me we recreate our first duet together whenever we meet again. Watching this makes me smile. I miss you so much already.’

Choreographer Debbie Allen, 70, also paid tribute, labeling Danny a ‘dancing genius’.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius ‘Prince amongst Paupers’ you are in God’s Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, Mama D.’