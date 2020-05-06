Soccer Player Hiannick Kamba Is Alive 4 Years After Being Reported Dead

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A soccer player who supposedly died four years ago is making headlines this week—because he’s reportedly alive.

Hiannick Kamba has returned to Germany after being reported to have died in an alleged car crash in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016, People reported.

“Mr. Kamba has recently returned to Germany,” German prosecutor Anette Milk confirmed to the magazine. “There are no reasonable doubts about his identity.”

According to People, Bild reported that he returned to his job as a chemical technician for an energy supply company in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Milk further told People “an investigation into fraud is underway at the Essen public prosecutor’s office against his wife. She denies the charge.”

Kamba’s wife has allegedly been accused of fraudulently forging a death certificate and other documents, Bild reported, per People.

Milk told the magazine that his wife allegedly collected “a low seven-digit amount (in euros)” from a life insurance policy. The car crash he was purported to have died in is alleged to have been staged.

Per Bild, according to People, the former athlete, who played for FC Schalke, allegedly told investigators that in January 2016 while on a trip in the Congo, his “companions” took his papers, money and phone and left him during the night.