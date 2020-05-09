Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Congrats are in order!

Soccer star Alex Morgan has a lot to celebrate ahead of Mother’s Day.

The Women’s World Cup champion shared the special and exciting news that she gave birth to her first child with husband, Servando Carrasco.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, and gave her an award-winning name to match.

“At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world,” Morgan shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her newborn. “She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only.”

She added, “My super moon baby.”

Servando also posted a heartwarming message about his little one.

“Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you so much baby girl. Alex you’re such a warrior,” he wrote with a pic of his baby girl. “5/7/20 – best day of my life.”

Back in October, the soccer star shared the sweet pregnancy news that she and her husband were going to be first-time parents.

“Can’t wait to meet my baby girl,” Carrasco captioned his Instagram post, alongside a portrait from their maternity shoot. “Adding 1 more to the fam… April 2020. Baby Girl.”

Morgan wrote, “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

For the soccer player, having a daughter means that her fight for equal pay is even more important. In November, she opened up to E! News about why she’ll continue to speak up and speak out over the inequalities.

“Having a daughter on the way really validates everything that I’m fighting for,” she explained at the time. “It really makes me feel like I really am truly setting up the next generation for even greater success than we’re able to attain.”

She said that she and her husband are “learning a lot and soaking it all in.”

Here’s to an unforgettable Mother’s Day for Alex! Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family.