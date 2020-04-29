Social Distance Anthology Series From Orange Is the New Black Team Coming to Netflix

From the team that brought you Orange Is the New Black comes Social Distance, the first series in the time of the coronavirus. The Netflix anthology series will feature remote production, from cast and director to showrunner and editors.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick serve as executive producers on the series.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance,” the team said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through—the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.

“We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process.

“Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotes. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not one acts, but also films themselves at home.

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tale and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another,” executive producers Kohan, Herrmann, Weisman Graham and McCormick said in a statement.

A cast list, premiere date nor specific story details were not immediately released.