Sofia Carson Talks “Surreal” Interview With Idol Audrey Hepburn’s Granddaughter

A dream come true.

On Thursday, Sofia Carson had a virtual chat with E! News co-host Scott Tweedie on the latter’s Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive interview, the Descendants actress opened up about her part in UNICEF USA’s upcoming streaming event, UNICEF Won’t Stop.

The global streaming special, which airs on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature performances and appearances by Cher, Pink, Millie Bobby Brown, Jordin Sparks, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Morgan Freeman and countless others.

Audrey Hepburn‘s granddaughter Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer will also make an appearance as she’s paying tribute to the late Hollywood legend and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Here’s where Sofia’s involvement comes in!

According to the Disney darling, she had the honor of interviewing the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star’s granddaughter for the special.

“I have the honor of interviewing my idol’s granddaughter—Audrey Hepburn’s granddaughter—Emma Kathleen Hepburn [Ferrer], who is absolutely incredible,” Sofia gushed to E!. “It was so surreal to speak with her. You know, she’s also dedicated her life to, following in her grandmother’s footsteps, in giving back.”

Once more, Sofia noted how “surreal” it was that she got “to be in conversation with her.” In addition to this highlight, the 27-year-old actress and singer expressed excitement about her “other idol” Cher’s performance of ABBA‘s “Chiquitita” in Spanish. As fans surely know, the music legend covered “Chiquitita” for her Dancing Queen album, which followed her starring role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“The proceeds of that record, the original record, have benefited UNICEF since the ’70s,” she added. “So, it’s a really beautiful evening and, most importantly, we’re coming together to honor our heroes and the work that UNICEF has done with our heroes.”

Speaking of music, Sofia took a moment to touch on her own song with R3HAB, titled “I Luv U.” While the song is about unrequited love, the triple threat revealed several experiences inspired the lyrics.

“So, it’s about I would say, a compilation of personal experiences and stories I think that we’ve all been through,” Sofia expressed. “We’ve all unfortunately fallen in love with a love that doesn’t love us back in some way.”

UNICEF Won’t Stop will exclusively stream Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW, Peacock, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com.

(E! is a part of the NBCUniversal family.)