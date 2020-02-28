Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Sign On as America’s Got Talent Judges

Sofia Vergara is joining her next Modern Family.

The actress and Heidi Klum have signed on to judge the next season of America’s Got Talent, NBC announced Thursday. Klum is returning to the competition series after her six-season tenure concluded in 2018. They join Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara said in a press release. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

As for Klum, she shared, “I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake.”

Sofia and Heidi replace Gabrielle Unionand Julianne Hough, who exited the show after just one season. Gabrielle’s departure has stirred controversy and complaints regarding workplace culture at AGT sparked an ongoing internal investigation.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union tweeted in December after meeting with the AGT in December. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

In a joint statement with AGT‘s production companies, NBC stated, “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

America’s Got Talent returns to NBC this summer.

