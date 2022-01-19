Sofia Vergara’s portrayal of the Cocaine Godmother in Netflix’s Griselda series is unrecognizable.

Sofia Vergara Is Unrecognizable in Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ Series as the Cocaine Godmother

Prepare to see Sofia Vergara in a new light.

In Netflix’s upcoming true-crime limited series, Griselda, the former Modern Family star takes on her toughest role yet, portraying infamous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco (aka the Cocaine Godmother).

The first look at the 49-year-old actress in full costume and makeup comes three months after Netflix first announced the six-part series, which is based on the life and criminal career of a prominent figure in the 1980s and 1990s drug trade wars who helped create one of the most profitable cartels in history.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” said Vergara, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

“We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen,” she continued, referring to Narcos writer and executive producer Eric Newman and director Andrés Baiz, who will helm all six episodes.

Ingrid Escajeda (Justified) and Doug Miro (Narcos) will also serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers for the series.

Luis Balaguer of Latin World Entertainment and Carlo Bernard, a member of the Narcos creative team, are among the other executive producers.

Along with the first look at Vergara as Blanco, Netflix announced the addition of a number of new cast members, including Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis

Vergara returns to television after 11 seasons as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family in Griselda.

The Emmy-nominated actress has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since the end of the ABC sitcom.

