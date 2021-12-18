Sojaboy Usman, the 90-day fiance, got engaged again?

Usman Umar, better known as ‘Sojaboy,’ is returning to reality television with a new woman.

The star of 90 Day Fiancé claims to have rediscovered love.

On the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 32-year-old rapper Usman Umar, aka ‘Sojaboy,’ claims to have found the one.

Fans are wondering why Sojaboy is back after the season premiered on December 12, 2021.

On B90 season 4, he was married to Lisa “BabyGirl” Hamme, a hospice care worker, but the couple divorced in 2020 after he claimed she did not give him “peace.”

Lisa was 23 years his senior and the couple had married in Nigeria.

Before filming, the two met online and had never met in person.

After nine months, he proposed to Lisa over video chat.

Sojaboy has returned to the reality show with a new connection: Kimberly, a 50-year-old woman from San Diego, California.

“My type is someone who is going to give me peace…and I think by looking at me right now, you know that I’m at peace,” he told ET in an interview.

He even described Kim as “romantic, amazing, and interesting.”

Sojaboy and Kim have yet to tie the knot.

They’re still dating, but Sojaboy’s strong feelings for his new woman appear to be leading in that direction.

Lisa, on the other hand, is adamant about not getting divorced, according to Sojaboy.

“My lawyer called her to explain why or complain [about]the divorce,” the rapper explained to In Touch, “but she yelled at him and cut the call.”

Usman is a Nigerian rapper best known for his appearances on 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality show that follows couples on their 90-day journey to marriage.

Sojaboy does not deny that the show has aided him financially in some way.

With the money he earned from the show and the help of Chrissy Teigen, he was able to build a custom-made house for himself in January of 2021.

The American model and B90 fan assisted in the petition for Sojaboy to have his own Cameo account, which has aided in his rise to fame.

According to In Touch Weekly, Sojaboy’s net worth is approximately (dollar)75,000 dollars.

“Usman charges a (dollar)50 fee for a personal Cameo and a (dollar)500 fee for a business Cameo, as well as doing social media promotional ads.”

He is best known for his song “I Love You,” which he dedicated to his ex-wife Lisa and was released on…

