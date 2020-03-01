Solange talks about the recent period of “great, great fear” and accepts the Lena Horne Award

As long as Knowles opens up about a dark time in their lives.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “On Friday evening the musician was honored with the opening price by Lena Horne for artists who create social impact, who recognize artists who make a difference through activism. In their acceptance speech, Knowles paid tribute to the namesake of the award, & nbsp;The Wiz & nbsp;actress and singer Lena Horneand talked about experiencing a recent period of “fear”. “data-reactid =” 17 “> On Friday evening, the musician was awarded the first Lena Horne Prize for Artists, which creates social impact and honors artists who make a difference. Activism During their acceptance speech, Knowles honored the namesake of the award The Wizard Actress and singer Lena Horne spoke about a recent period of “fear”.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Detailed how Friday night the meaning of their latest featured album, When I get homeThe 33-year-old Knowles said: “This album was a colossal decisive moment in my life, in which I am still in the middle of class today.” The record was released around the time when “life changed drastically”. “data-reactid =” 18 “> As Friday night marked the importance of their latest album, When I get homeThe 33-year-old Knowles said: “This album was a colossal decisive moment in my life, in which I am still in the middle of class today.” The record was released around the time when “life changed drastically”.

“So suddenly there was a big, big fear,” she continued. “Fear of the unknown, fear of trust, fear of love, fear of silence, fear of having to face things and pain that I have buried too deep and deep within myself. It was easy for me to show up and be the unstoppable woman for everyone else, but it was terrible for me to be that woman for myself. “

The singer added: “My mother scared me a little less then and brought me to my home. She came every day for a few weeks to cook me okra, brown rice, and cornbread with her little prayer book. My beautiful hometown and neighborhood of Third Ward Houston held me tight … My dear friends who are all here tonight. You lifted me so high with so much love and hope. I look after myself every day and come to my house just to lie and laugh with me. “

“This award means the best for me because the love I feel in this room feels just like the love of the people I just mentioned and who held me,” said Beyoncé’s sister. “It is an extension of the love of my mother, sister and friends that inspires me the most. I will keep this close and deep to my heart forever and ever. Gratitude doesn’t even seem to be a big enough word . «

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In November, Knowles announced them Separation from husband Alan Ferguson“data-reactid =” 45 “> In November, Knowles announced their separation from husband Alan Ferguson.

“I met a phenomenal man 11 years ago who changed every existence of my life,” wrote the musician on Instagram. “At the beginning of this year, we separated and separated (and although it is not a body business), I think it is necessary to protect the holiness of my personal truth and to live fully in it, as I have done before and want to continue. “