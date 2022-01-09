Some Britney Spears fans are concerned that the singer is still ‘not free’: ‘This Isn’t Normal,’ they say.

‘This Isn’t Normal,’ say some Britney Spears fans, who worry that the singer is still ‘not free.’

Britney Spears’ conservatorship came to an end after 13 years.

While the famous singer is back in control of her life, some of her fans are concerned that she is still having problems, as evidenced by one of her recent Instagram posts.

Spears uploaded a video of herself dancing to Instagram on February 17, 2021.

Spears twirled around and smiled at the camera throughout the video.

On the Instagram post, the singer also included a lengthy caption.

“The last dance I posted was months ago… this post is from the day before yesterday!!!! I would have posted it yesterday but I got a cold… I feel better now!!!! I’m way smaller since this summer… as you can see… I dance a lot now… sometimes 3 hours a day and I also do Zumba classes,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Some Spears fans have expressed concern about the singer as a result of the post.

“Idk what anyone says, she isn’t free. this isn’t normal. andamp; this isn’t the B we knew,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Obviously something isn’t right…in or out of Dad’s control,” another fan commented.

Nothing, as far as I can tell, has changed.

In any case, she is no longer the woman she used to be before the medications and other treatments.

“This isn’t the B we’re used to.”

“HONESTLY, she is in desperate need of assistance.

“She’s not doing well,” wrote one Instagram user.

On Spears’ Instagram post, some fans expressed their concern for the singer, while others defended her on social media.

“You had no idea who Britney Spears was.”

You were only familiar with the performer and how she was portrayed in the press and on television.

She’s working out at home.

She is a dancer at heart.

You’re strange.

People have grown accustomed to the phony, instagram life.

Perfect and calculated at all times.

“She’s just being herself when she’s diagnosed and questioned by a bunch of strangers,” one Instagram user wrote.

On Instagram, a fan wrote:

“She’s been in prison for nearly 14 years, so of course she’s not the same B we knew! Give her some time to heal, and stop with the conspiracy theories!”

