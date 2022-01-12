Woman sparks controversy by admitting she only showers three times a week – some call her ‘grim,’ while others are unconcerned.

A WOMAN has sparked a huge debate by admitting that she only showers three times per week.

The mother expressed her surprise that her friends shower every day and asked on Mumsnet if she was “disgusting” for bathing less.

Many users slammed her showering three times per week as “grim,” while others were unconcerned.

“Ok, so I had a few drinks with friends last night,” the mother wrote on the forum.

“We’re an all-female group that includes both parents and non-parents.”

“One of my friends says she hasn’t been able to find time for a shower every day since having her baby.

“I explained, ‘Well, I don’t shower every day without a young baby,’ and she agreed.

“Every single one of my friends was in awe of me.

“It appears that even those with children take a shower every day.”

She also stated that she has two daughters, one of whom is under the age of five, and that she is a part-time worker.

The mother claims to shower three times a week, on work days plus one extra day.

“My days off usually consist of playing at home, walking the dog, running the school run, and possibly going to the park,” she continued.

“If I was exercising and had a sexon period, I would shower more.”

“Three times a week, I bathe my dc [dear child].”

“Because my other half works out every weekday, he showers more than I do.”

When she asked if she was being “disgusting,” people didn’t hold back their opinions.

“Personally, I think 3 times a week is pretty grim, sorry,” one said.

“I take a shower every day.”

To be honest, without one, I can’t get going in the morning.”

“Daily showers are normal here,” another added.

It’s something I’d never leave the house without.”

Some, however, back her up, saying, “There is nothing wrong with showering three times a week if you don’t need a shower on the days in between.”

According to an expert, you should shower at least once a day – and it’s probably not as much as you think.

Meanwhile, a dentist reveals when you should REALLY be brushing your teeth, as people argue about whether it’s better to brush before or after eating.

In addition, here’s how often you should REALLY change your pillows – and you’re not doing it nearly enough.