Some cast members of ‘Twilight’ hurled ‘Hail Balls’ at others.

‘Twilight’: Some Cast Members Launched ‘Hail Balls’ at Others

Despite the fact that the Twilight films would go on to become a worldwide sensation, the first film had a decidedly indie feel to it.

Summit Entertainment, which produced and distributed the movie, had no idea how successful it would be.

In fact, they considered canceling the film entirely if Catherine Hardwicke (director of Twilight) couldn’t make significant budget cuts.

Hardwicke was able to save the movie, fortunately.

However, due to her limited budget, the cast and crew had to get creative.

Rather than relying on super-expensive movie magic, Twilight was shot in some pretty harsh conditions.

The cast and crew were subjected to wire work, filming in inclement weather, uncomfortable hair and makeup, and the occasional injury.

Despite the fact that filming Twilight was difficult at times, the cast appeared to enjoy themselves.

The actors had a fantastic opportunity to bond with one another because of the long hours they worked.

A large ensemble cast was featured in the first film, in particular.

Because many of the actors were of similar ages, filming resembled a summer camp experience: intense but enjoyable.

Robert Pattinson ‘Felt It Was Kind of Arrogant’ to Audition for ‘Twilight’

The cast chose to spend their free time together even after being with each other all day.

Kellan Lutz (who played Emmett Cullen) spoke to Vanity Fair about how close the cast became while filming Twilight.

“At the end of the day, we’d all hang out in different cast members’ rooms, order room service, and just chill,” Lutz said of his Twilight co-stars.

“We’d just eat, talk, and sing while Rob Pattinson (Edward Cullen) played the guitar.”

Twilight’s cast grew close enough to play practical jokes on one another.

Lutz mentioned that his male coworkers, in particular, were fond of pulling practical jokes on him.

Lutz admitted, “All the guys always wentof around with the girls.”

“We’d throw hail balls at the girls when the weather got bad, especially when the weather got bad.”

Ashley Greene on How She Prepared to Play Alice Cullen in ‘Twilight’

Hail balls weren’t the only prank that was pulled.

Lutz also revealed that one of the actors tried to deceive others about their shooting schedule.

“Edi Gathegi (Laurent) would imitate the voice of a funny girl and call random cast members to inform them of their call…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.