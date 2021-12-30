Some fans believe Khloé Kardashian is attempting to conceal True Kardashian’s true height in photographs.

Some fans believe Khloé Kardashian hid True’s true height in photos.

Khloé Kardashian is a social media influencer, reality TV star, and businesswoman.

True Thompson, Kardashian’s daughter, frequently appears on her Instagram page.

When it comes to photos of True that Kardashian posts, however, fans have noticed some patterns.

According to these fans, Kardashian rarely posts photos of True that show her true height, especially when compared to other children her age.

True was born in April of 2018, so she will be three years old in 2021.

Tristan Thompson, who has dated Kardashian on and off, is True’s father.

Although Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together, they try to co-parent in a peaceful manner.

True has been displaying her personality since she was a toddler.

True, according to Kardashian, is an organized person, which she most likely inherited from her mother.

True is also “extremely sympathetic” to those around her.

Kardashian told E! News in September 2021, “She’s very sweet and she’s a very empathetic girl, she doesn’t like it when other people cry.”

“She’s just hyper-aware of those things.”

Khloé Kardashian reveals how she bonds with her daughter True in a sweet but “messy” way.

Some fans speculated in a recent Reddit thread that Kardashian conceals True’s height in photos.

According to the original poster, the Kardashian-Jenners had a photo of True standing next to cousins Dream Kardashian Chicago West, where True was “noticeably” taller than the other children.

That photo, however, was allegedly removed from their accounts.

Kardashian has previously stated that she was the “ugly” sister for a long time.

Some fans believe it’s because she’s taller than most of the Kardashian sisters, including Kim and Kourtney.

True will most likely be tall, as Thompson stands at 6’9″, and some fans believe Kardashian is “insecure” about her daughter being taller than other children her age.

One person wrote, “I really hope Khloe instills the confidence and pride she lacked in True.”

“I hope her solution isn’t to teach her to hide, conceal, or ‘fix’ her appearance as time passes (it makes sense to protect her as a child right now when she doesn’t understand what’s going on).”

It won’t make it go away completely, but it’ll make it a lot easier to deal with.”

Other fans, on the other hand, speculated that Kardashian is simply tired of people pointing out True’s short stature in comparison to her…

