Some fans of Ree Drummond’s ‘The Pioneer Woman’ are upset about her Christmas special, ‘Hometown Stories.’

Hometown Stories, a new Christmas series by Ree Drummond, is now available on discovery(plus).

While fans of The Pioneer Woman adore her and the opportunity to see her hometown during the holidays, many are disappointed that the show is only available on Discovery(plus).

On the 12th of December,

Drummond teased her new series, The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, on Instagram on November 11th.

“I’m so excited about this,” she said in the caption.

Starting today, you can watch Hometown Stories, my new holiday miniseries (I love the word miniseries) on Discovery(plus).”

“It’s three episodes long and revolves around how we get ready for Christmas in our sweet small town,” she explained.

You’ll meet the amazing (!!!) people I work with at The Mercantile, as well as Todd, Betsy, my mom, and, of course, Ladd.

I hope you enjoy it, and it gets you in the mood for the holidays!”

Drummond teased what to expect from her three-part series in the video.

Drummond teased what to expect from her three-part series in the video.

“With a collection of holiday snapshots, seasonal eats, and fun festivities,” she explained, “I’m taking you behind the scenes of my very festive small town.”

“In Pawhuska, it’s Christmas, and you’re all invited.”

Drummond’s businesses are featured prominently in the show, including her hotel, The Boarding House, the P-Town pizza parlor, Charlie’s Sweet Shop ice cream parlor, and The Mercantile store, which includes a restaurant and bakery.

The show also features Pawhuska’s “amazing, hardworking people who sprinkle holiday cheer.”

Drummond’s son Todd also has the difficult task of selecting the Christmas sundae for the ice cream shop’s menu.

The Pioneer Woman star and her mother and sister even have a “very special Christmas sleepover.”

And her husband, Ladd, shows up at their girls’ night without being invited!

Drummond said in the video, “And I’m sharing the Christmastime magic.”

“After that, the lights are turned on, and the season officially begins.”

Pawhuska is going to have a fantastic Christmas.”

While Drummond has received a flood of positive feedback from fans who are looking forward to seeing Hometown Stories, not everyone is pleased that the Pioneer Woman star’s special will only be available on Discovery(plus).

“I’m not able to afford discovery(plus) at this time.”

“Why not just watch the regular Discovery Channel?” you might wonder.

