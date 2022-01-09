Some fans pitch ideas for an all-in-one ‘Mario Kart 9,’ but others are concerned.

Some fans pitch ideas for an all-in-one ‘Mario Kart 9,’ while others express reservations.

It’s possible that Mario Kart should branch out into other Nintendo franchises, but it’s also possible that it won’t.

As rumors circulate that Nintendo has begun developing Mario Kart 9, this is the debate circulating on social media.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes characters from other franchises, such as Link from The Legend of Zelda and Isabelle from Animal Crossing, some fans want the next game to go even further.

Others, on the other hand, believe the “Nintendo Kart” concept will only cause problems.

What people have to say about it is as follows.

The debate began when an analyst predicted that Mario Kart 9 for Nintendo Switch was already in the works.

According to Sertan Toko of Kantan Games, the next installment will have a “twist,” and Nintendo could even reveal the game in 2022.

Since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch, an improved version of 2014’s Wii U game Mario Kart 8, the Mario Kart franchise hasn’t had a new installment.

Nintendo, on the other hand, has continued to have success with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to this day.

It is the best-selling Switch game as well as the best-selling racing game of all time in the United States.

Toko didn’t say what the “twist” in Mario Kart 9 would be, but fans had a few suggestions.

Some have suggested a “Mario Kart All-Stars” game featuring the most popular elements from each installment thus far, which would be very timely given the franchise’s 30th anniversary in 2022.

Others speculated that Mario Kart 9 would include a kart damage system similar to F1 Race Stars.

Another popular suggestion was a crossover game for multiple Nintendo franchises, similar to Super Smash Bros.

Fans pitched franchises that could compete against Mario characters in a kart race, and “Nintendo Kart” became a trending topic on Twitter.

One person wrote, “The new twist better be that they’re opening it up to all Nintendo, not just Mario.”

“Please give me Nintendo Kart.”

I’d like to see a Metroid course or a Pokemon stadium track.

I’ll give it to you.”

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it going full SSB and putting Sonic and Solid Snake in it,” another user said…

My only take on nintendo kart: put my boy in pic.twitter.com/4KhcOPNQ3K — PopCornEmperor (@PopCornEmperor_) January 9, 2022