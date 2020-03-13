Some Good News: Schitt’s Creek Is Saying Goodbye With a Behind the Scenes Documentary Special

Schitt’s Creek isn’t just saying goodbye with a simple series finale.

Perhaps in an effort to brighten all of our spirits in these dark times, Pop announced this morning that Schitt’s Creek‘s final episode will be followed by an hour-long documentary special titled, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

It’s described as an “intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series,” a whole extra hour to spend crying while also viewing “never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more.” The special will also include interviews with celebrity fans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

And if you think it’s going to be a funny, LOL-filled hour, the first look Pop released might just break you.

Watch it below.

We weren’t ready to relive that Alexis/Ted breakup scene! And we definitely weren’t ready to see the entire rest of the cast crying as they watched it in real time!

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt’s Creek we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,” said Pop TV President Brad Schwartz in a statement. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

The series finale of Schitt’s Creek will be simulcast on Pop, Comedy Central, and Logo on April 7 at 8 p.m. The documentary special will immediately follow at 8:30 p.m.