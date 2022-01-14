‘Some Moonshine Would Be Nice About Now,’ Dolly Parton was once brought to tears during an interview.

‘Some Moonshine Would Be Nice About Now,’ Dolly Parton once cried during an interview.

Dolly Parton has always stayed true to her roots, despite her meteoric rise to fame.

Her family is the most important aspect of her life, and she frequently expresses her gratitude for them.

After revisiting memories of her parents during one interview, she was moved to tears.

Parton grew up in a poor family, but one that was “rich in love,” as she puts it.

She remembers her childhood fondly and wanted to spoil her parents once she became financially independent.

“I’ve always wanted to do something special for my family.”

I adored both my father and mother.

My father was always behind the wheel of a truck.

Parton told Billboard, “I bought my dad a big blue truck, and he was always so proud of it.”

“He wouldn’t give it up for anything.”

It was his to keep.

Today, the truck is still very much a part of the family.

Daddy is no longer with us, but the truck is still mine.”

She also purchased a gold Cadillac for her mother, which she claims still has sentimental value.

“I call it the ‘Dolly-Mama,’ because it was Mama’s car, and I still drive it occasionally,” she explained.

“When I first started making money, I was always proud of what I was able to provide for my family.”

Her father passed away in 2000, and her mother passed away in 2003.

In a 2009 interview with 60 Minutes, host Morley Safer surprised Parton with a clip of her singing and line-dancing on the short-lived variety show Dolly.

Parton hadn’t seen the video in more than 30 years.

“Oh my gosh, where did you get that?” she exclaimed, laughing as her younger self appeared onscreen with her parents.

The family sings “The Sweet By and By” at the end of the video, a hymn about meeting up again “on that beautiful shore” of the afterlife.

As a child, Parton frequently sang the song in church.

“Well, what am I gonna do now?” Parton joked as she waved her hands to dry her eyes at the end of the video.

“You won’t be able to re-enter me into this line.”

Mama and Daddy are both…

