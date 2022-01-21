Some people adore the fact that my son is named after a Grey’s Anatomy character, while others are less enthusiastic.

Some people adore the fact that my son is named after a Grey’s Anatomy character, while others are less than impressed.

A MUM named her son after a character from the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which has divided opinion.

Emily Buterakos teased the name on TikTok earlier this week, posting a video of herself cradling her son with the caption: “We named our son after a Grey’s Anatomy character.”

“Can anyone figure out what his name is? (Hint: it’s someone’s surname.)”

She then went back to the social media site to reveal her “real name.”

While most people assumed the baby’s name was Avery or Sloan, Emily and her partner chose a name that was less obvious.

“What’s your name?” she asked her son in a video with him.

He replied, “DeLuca!”

She then asked if he liked his name, to which he replied “Yes,” and if he knew where his parents got the idea.

“From the television,” he explained, before she inquired if “that was OK with you,” to which he replied “Yes” once more.

Viewers were divided on the name choice in the video’s comments section.

Someone commented, “You really named him Deluca? oof.”

Another person commented, “I laughed way too hard at this.”

Someone else mentioned that they had considered Deluca as a name for their son, but that their husband wasn’t sold.

Emily responded, “My husband was the same way, but now I can’t imagine him being called anything else!”

Others who commented on the video said they named their babies after characters from Grey’s Anatomy.

One person wrote, “So cute! My son’s name is Riggs, and he’s also from Greys.”

“We have twins Avery and Owen, and my husband realized they were both from Grey’s Anatomy when they were about two,” another woman added.

“All along, I’d known!”

Another person wrote, “My friend named her son Karev.”

Giacomo Gianniotti’s character DeLuca was killed off in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, as Grey’s Anatomy fans are aware.

