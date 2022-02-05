Some people believe I should ‘get a grip’ because I cried over my daughter’s tattoo sleeve and ruined skin.

Some people think I should ‘get a grip’ because I cried over my daughter’s tattoo sleeve and ruined skin.

A MOTHER expressed her grief over her 26-year-old daughter’s decision to get a tattoo sleeve, but the reaction was largely negative.

The mother explained that her daughter had been gradually increasing her tattoo collection, but that the tattoo sleeve was unattractive.

She described how her daughter’s ink choices had brought her to tears.

“I’m devastated by my 26-year-old daughter’s tattoos,” she said in a Mumsnet post.

“I despise them.”

She showed me her new’sleeve’ today.

It’s big, bold, and bloodthirsty.

“She already has a lot of tattoos, and they’re getting bigger.”

She appears to be addicted.

“Tattoos aren’t my thing.”

I’m not obligated to enjoy their company.

It’s entirely up to me to make that decision.

In private, I’ve cried about it!

“I did some research on the reactions of parents to their children’s tattoos.

We’re supposed to be relieved that they’re expressing themselves.

But I’m having trouble with it.

“I’m fine with a few, with all the piercings… but the sleeve is excessive.”

“I believe so.”

Mumsnet members were quick to weigh in with their thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t think it’s any of your business what she does with her body at 26,” one person said.

You don’t have to like them, but it’s not up to you to decide whether they’ve gone too far.”

“You don’t have to like them, at all,” one person said. “You just have to accept that it’s her body, and she may continue to get more tattoos.”

“You need to get a grip,” said a third.

However, not everyone agreed with the distressed mother.

“I despise them,” one person exclaimed.

I created children with flawless, beautiful skin.

Fortunately, they all despise them as well.

It’d be depressing as well.”

“I despise tattoos and would be devastated as well,” another said.

