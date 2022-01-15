Some people are able to complete the intuition test in a matter of seconds, while others are left perplexed.

Some people breeze through the intuition test, while others are left perplexed.

Some people breeze through the intuition test, while others are left scratching their heads.

AN INTUITION GAME ON THE INTERNET has polarized opinion, with some claiming to have nailed it in seconds and others scratching their heads.

In the teaser, viewers are asked to guess which of four grayscale spoons is actually red.

While some people were able to quickly recognize the red spoon, others were perplexed by the video game.

“1?” asked one person, while another added, “I said 4 and then went with 3.”

Others quickly pointed out that the red spoon was the fourth in the series.

“As someone who is colorblind…

Someone commented, “I saw this picture and thought to myself, ‘orange, black, green, red’ – greyscale has its talents.”

“Without the benefit of intuition, 4 was self-evident……”

The first and third colors had to be cool….

The tone of number two was very dark….

“It had to be….. it’s just common sense,” said another.

“Because red light travels slowly, it appears darker when converted to black and white,” wrote someone else.

“It wasn’t a difficult task.”

“It’s not intuition,” one person wrote, “it’s knowing what colors look like in black and white.”

“That’s not intuition? That’s psychology,” another person added.

While we’re on the subject of puzzles, check out this mind-bending optical illusion.

If you can locate the curved lines, this puzzle will send you around the bend.

Also, see if you can find the 13 black dots that are hidden within this optical illusion.