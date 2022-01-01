Some people still believe some lies about Princess Diana.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris more than two decades ago, but the late royal has remained a source of fascination for many people.

Diana has been thrust back into the spotlight by the films Spencer and The Crown on Netflix, with royal fans eager to learn everything there is to know about the beloved princess.

However, because some rumors about the Princess of Wales have circulated over the years, we’re now separating fact from fiction to dispel them.

People around the world knew her as Princess Diana from the day she married Prince Charles in 1981, but she wasn’t a princess in the traditional sense.

The regal title preceding a first name is reserved for blood relatives of the monarch, such as Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Charlotte, according to Reader’s Digest.

A princess by marriage is styled with her husband’s title, so Diana’s formal title was “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales” when she was Charles’ wife. However, a Princess of Wales is not a princess in her own right.

Diana was only 19 years old when she met Prince Charles, and the press quickly dubbed her “Shy Di.” However, according to Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, Diana was anything but shy.

So, why was she dubbed that? According to Arbiter, it was because she kept her head down while conversing with people because she was conscious of her height.

“She wasn’t shy at all,” he told Vogue.

“Her height — 5 foot 10 — was something she was aware of.”

She used to talk to people with her head down to avoid making them feel uncomfortable and to converse with them on their level.”

Many people assumed that the Prince of Wales was taller than his first wife because of a famous photo of the two together, but this was not the case.

The prince and princess stood at the same height of 5 feet and 10 inches.

Their photos were staged in a variety of ways to make it appear that the future king was a few inches taller.

Charles, for example, stands a step above his then-fiancée in their engagement photo (below) to give the impression that she was shorter than him….

