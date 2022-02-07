Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans wonder why Meri Brown can’t find a new love and maintain a relationship with her family instead of Kody Brown.

Fans of Sister Wives wondered why Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s first wife, couldn’t find a new love outside of her spiritual marriage and maintain a relationship with her family.

Viewers of the TLC show became enraged as they wondered why Meri would stay in a marriage based on friendship rather than intimacy rather than seek love elsewhere.

Meri and Kody Brown revealed some hard truths about the state of their marriage during the first installment of the Sister Wives Tell-All.

During the tell-all, Meri reflected on the early days of her marriage to Kody and said, “We were very much in love.”

However, she found it difficult to watch Kody maintain healthy relationships with Janelle and Christine prior to his marriage to Robyn, his fourth wife.

Meri eventually found the emotional connection and solace she was looking for on the internet.

A woman posing as a man later catfished her.

Her and Kody’s marriage was put under even more strain as a result of this complicated situation.

Meri admitted that the couple hasn’t had any physical intimacy since then.

In their relationship, she yearned for this closeness.

“That’s something I’m missing.

I miss our emotional connection.

I miss our conversations.

She expressed her desire for physical intimacy with him.

“I’d like for him to take my hand in his.”

I’m hoping he’ll [return to full fellowship], but if he doesn’t, I’m going to find my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have.

This is my clan.”

“I just don’t see us getting back together,” the Brown family patriarch replied, before adding that they couldn’t reconcile because “there’s just no chance that I ever want that again.”

“Ok, Meri says she stays for the family,” one Sister Wives fan began the conversation on Reddit.

Why can’t she date and find love while remaining a family member?”

The following was the first question that sparked the debate:

“Don’t you think the kids and other ladies would be happy for her if she had someone? Legally and effectively, Kody is her Ex, so there shouldn’t be any reason why she can’t move on without losing the family she loves?”

As a response to…

