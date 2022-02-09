Some viewers and critics believe there is far too much nudity and sex in ‘Euphoria.’

Early in January, the second season of the teen drama Euphoria premiered.

The creators of the show aren’t afraid to push boundaries in order to tell their stories.

Since the pilot episode, the series’ content has jarred viewers quite a bit.

Some viewers believe the showrunners encourage high school students to use drugs.

Others have remarked on the recent season’s sex and nudity frequency.

The nudist scenes are deemed “gratuitous” by both fans and critics.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria.]

Since season one, Euphoria has featured plenty of nudity and sex scenes.

The show’s depictions of sexual assault, such as one in the first episode, can be quite graphic.

As a result, the content was viewed as divisive by the audience.

The characters’ ages are one of the reasons why many viewers had issues.

All of the characters in the series are adults.

Fans are aware that celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney have control over their appearance.

They are, however, portraying teenagers.

Many people believe that such nuance in a show about minors is inappropriate.

Other well-known American teen dramas do not feature explicit adult content, but Euphoria is aimed at a slightly older demographic.

On tonight’s (hashtag)Euphoriahttps://t.cowpy6C9006Apic.twitter.comriiyfKrNPw, Rue started dealing drugs, and the love triangle between Cassie, Nate, and Maddy took a turn.

Euphoria fans and critics have expressed their thoughts following the premiere of the second season.

People on Twitter, according to Mirror, have commented on the number of genitals.

Season 2 did not see a decrease in the number of people who believe the drama is “gratuitously sexually explicit,” according to Reddit users.

“Euphoria is unrelentingly explicit this time around,” a critic wrote in The Guardian, “as if it looked at its former self and thought, ‘no, not shocking enough, try this.’ There is so much nuance, so much sex, and so much violence; its characters batter each other senselessly, mentally and physically, and the camera lingers on each and every mark.”

Because of their lives, some people are likely to forget that the characters are teenagers.

Season 2 of the show, according to some critics, does not tell the show’s stories as creatively.

Actors like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, on the other hand, delivered outstanding performances…

