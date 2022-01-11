‘Somehow I Got Away With It,’ Emma Watson says of the “Most Ambitious” Thing She Did in College.

Going to college was always part of Emma Watson’s plan.

The actress, like her most famous character, Hermione Granger, was a voracious learner with a thirst for knowledge.

In fact, she was on the verge of leaving the Harry Potter franchise to pursue her education.

Many people were surprised when she announced that she would be taking a break from acting to attend Brown University.

Watson was set for life after appearing in each of the eight Harry Potter films.

During the ten years that she shot and promoted the films, she earned millions of dollars.

Furthermore, because the films made her a household name, she was inundated with offers to continue acting in films and television shows.

As a result, many people were perplexed as to why she chose to attend college, a place where most people go to figure out what they want to do with their lives.

Watson, on the other hand, had a fantastic time at Brown University.

She was able to shed some of her celebrity and blend in with the other students.

She was able to make friends, act in school plays, attend parties, and go to classes just like the rest of the students.

‘Get It Together, Woman!’ said Emma Watson after she failed to lie her way into a club.

Watson found a sense of normalcy in college, which she hadn’t felt since she was nine years old.

She was adamant about being treated the same as the other students.

Watson revealed in an interview with GQ that her desire for normalcy led to some very ambitious behavior.

“Even at university, I went everywhere completely alone,” Watson revealed. “Looking back, it was probably a pretty ambitious thing to try to do there, but I managed to get away with it.”

“There were times when I was stressed and anxious, and I could have used a little more support.”

Simultaneously, I’d rather make my own mistakes and learn what I need to know.

I believe it is all too easy to disengage from having a life once you become famous, and this can lead to some very dangerous situations.”

Emma Watson Discusses the ‘Key Difference’ Between Herself and Her Castmates in ‘Harry Potter’

Watson, however, fought for a sense of normalcy in her daily life even after graduating from Brown.

While she no longer travels alone, she does not have a bodyguard like other celebrities of her status.

Despite the fact that theLittle Women…

