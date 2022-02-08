Someone ‘From Beth’s Past’ joins the guest cast of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 6

Although the next new episode of This Is Us Season 6 won’t air for a few weeks, the show’s creators have already dropped a few major hints about the next chapter.

In fact, a writer recently hinted that the This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 guest cast list will include someone significant from Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) past – here’s what we know so far.

[Warning: This article contains Beth Season 6 Episode 6 spoilers.]

What's Next for Malik, Deja, Randall, and Beth After That Explosive Dinner in Episode 5 of 'This Is Us' Season 6?

The promo for “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 teased a few guest cast members, including actor Matt Corboy, who will reprise his role as Matt Dickson for Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) story in the past timeline.

In Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) storyline, it appears actor Mike Manning will return as the new “Manny.”

In the upcoming episode, it appears that another guest star will appear.

Julia Brownell, a co-executive producer and writer on This Is Us, teased that another “memorable character” will return for Beth’s arc in episode 6 of Season 6 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Matt Corboy Returns to Play Rebecca's Love Interest in New Season 6 Episodes of "This Is Us" Who is Matt Dickson on "This Is Us"?

Fans of This Is Us will have to wait and see who will return.

And anything is possible at this point.

Characters like Zoe (Melanie Liburd) and Carol (Phylicia Rashad) are unlikely to return in episode 6 given the “seen only once before” clue.

That said, the next episode will serve as a follow-up to This Is Us Season 6 Episode 13, “Our Little Island Girl,” so we might see Beth’s father, Abe (Carl Lumbly), or her ballet teacher, Vincent (Goran Visnjic).

Throughout the episode, both characters played significant roles in Beth’s life.

Season 6 of 'This Is Us': What's Next for Miguel and Rebecca?

Whatever happens in “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” the new Beth-centric chapter appears to have allowed Watson – who co-wrote the episode – to begin saying “goodbye” to her character.

Watson talked about her thoughts on… in another interview with EW.

