Someone stole my photos and used them to catfish people on Tinder… they edited them first, and I’m furious.

Someone stole my photos and used them to catfish people on Tinder… they edited them first, and I’m enraged.

A WOMAN revealed that her photos were stolen and used on Tinder, but she was taken aback when she saw how they had been edited.

Grace, a Tiktok user, shared her bizarre and hilarious experience with her followers.

“WHY HAS SOMEONE MADE A FAKE TINDER OF ME BUT EDITED THE PICTURES LIKE THIS?” she exclaimed.

She then showed the before and after photos, demonstrating that her regular photos had been altered.

Grace’s nose was made larger and her face was made wider by a face-stretching filter applied to the photos.

Grace believes the account was created by someone she knows because it was created under the name Hannah, which is Grace’s real middle name.

The video received 1.9 million views, prompting speculation that the profile was the result of a personal vendetta.

“The person who made that has a deep hatred for you,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “This is personal.”

One commenter confessed, “I did this to the girl my ex cheated on me with.”

“Omg this happened to me too, I’m still so confused,” wrote another.

The majority of people, on the other hand, agreed that whoever created the account has far too much free time.

“That’s fan behavior,” one commenter said, while another added, “You’ve got fans babes, especially if they take that much time out of their day and devote it solely to you!”

Grace usually records daily vlogs about her university experiences, so this viral video was a huge departure from her usual fare.

