Someone Thought Lewis Capaldi Was a Seat Filler at the 2020 Grammys and He Had the Best Reaction

Someone you loved? More like someone you rebuffed!

While he was nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 Grammys, it seems not everyone knows who Lewis Capaldi is just yet.

During the ceremony on Sunday night, the 23-year-old Scottish crooner took to Twitter to reveal that another attendee thought he was a seat filler hired for the event and wanted to take his seat. Yes, one of the “Song of the Year” nominees was believed to be a seat filler.

“A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,” Lewis tweeted, adding six laughing-crying emojis…which yes, six of those laughing-crying emojis definitely is the appropriate amount of emojis for the occasion. Don’t you agree?

It’s not surprising that the “Someone You Loved” singer took the woman’s mistake in stride, given his attitude towards being nominated for a Grammy in the first place.

“Listen, it’s never going to happen again, right?” he told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “After this, the career is all downhill from here.”

he then went on to compare just being nominated to being “bloated” with “chicken parm,” calling the feeling “an explosion in your mouth…an explosion of flavor in your mouth.” Sure!

As for his game-day prep before hitting the red carpet for his first-ever Grammys? Well, Lewis gave his fans a very, um, revealing look into his getting ready process.

While he ultimately lost to Billie Eilish in his category, Lewis still has a lot to celebrate; he’s the first Scottish artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart since the ’80s and he’s set to go on tour with Niall Horan later this year.

Just don’t get up from your seat, Lewis!