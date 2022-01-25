Something’s Cooking: See Kim Kardashian and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Visit a Coffee Shop

Something’s Cooking: Watch Kim Kardashian and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Visit a Coffee Shop

On Monday, Jan. 8, Kim Kardashian met with Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea in Los Angeles.

The trio stopped by the Hot and Cool Cafe, which focuses on community service.

Something seems to be brewing between Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton—and it’s not just a hot cup of coffee. On Monday, Jan. 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at a coffee shop in Los Angeles with Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Kim wore a black knee-length coat with neon green stiletto boots to the outing at Hot andamp; Cool Cafe.

According to TMZ, Kim may be teaming up with the politician and author for their Apple TV(plus) series called Gutsy Women. Apple declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

Hillary and Chelsea released The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience in 2019, a collection of stories about women who inspire them.

Apple TV(plus) was producing a show based on the story the following year, according to Deadline.

Regardless of why they met, both Kim and Hillary have an unexpected connection to Pete Davidson.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” he wrote at the time, adding, “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.” The Saturday Night Live star, who has been dating Kim for months, revealed about four years ago that he got a tattoo of Hillary’s face, writing at the time, “Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got

Hillary later reacted to the photo of his tattoos.

She wrote in a comment, “Thanks @petedavidson.”

“This makes the fact that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years a lot less awkward…

But, on a more serious note, I am honored.”

In the year 2022, Kim is hanging out with the Clintons at the Hot and Cool Cafe.

The vegan coffee shop is particularly well-known for its social impact initiatives.

According to its website, the Black-owned business served as a voting location in 2020 and is “dedicated to ensuring that all of their neighbors, regardless of circumstance, have access to healthy food.”

“Hot (plus) Cool Cafe’s mission as a certified social enterprise is to ensure that South Central communities have access to Black-centered…

