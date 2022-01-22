Sondra Theodore, Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, claims she was groomed by Playboy Mogul when she was 19 (exclusive)

Sondra Theodore, Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, claims she was groomed by Playboy Mogul when she was 19 years old (exclusive)

Secrets of Playboy, a new docuseries, has uncovered new allegations against the late Hugh Hefner.

Some of the mogul’s former girlfriends and associates make disturbing allegations against the magazine founder in the 10-part docuseries, including Sondra Theodore, who claims Hefner groomed her when she was 19 years old.

“The real Hugh Hefner had the potential to be a great man.”

He did a lot of good things, but as the years went on, I watched him slip into this madness, and it scared me,” Theodore tells ET’s Lauren Zima.

“I saw a man who was obsessed with sex, who couldn’t get enough of it and who never had enough of it.”

He was easily bored, and the taboo was something he looked for.”

Hefner passed away in September of 2017.

Playboy is no longer owned by the Hefners.

“Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” a spokesperson for the company told ET in response to the new allegations.

We believe in these women and their stories, and we stand behind those who have come forward to share their stories.

We believe that safety, security, and accountability are crucial as a brand that promotes sex positivity.

Right now, the most important thing we can do is actively listen to their stories and learn from their experiences.

We will never be afraid to confront parts of our company’s history that do not reflect our current values.

We are committed to our continued evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities as an organization with more than 80% female employees.”

She was 19 when she met Hefner, who was then 50, at a party, and she claims he chose her to be his girlfriend.

He allegedly groomed the former Playboy model into bringing other women into their bed for five years, according to the former model.

“He had this way of making everything go away and questioning yourself…” Theodore claims. “He said, ‘Do you think they can just stay in my house and not sleep with me?’ And that was, Whoa!”

“Would you expect that from your dinner guests?”

It was just so cold and callous, and it was nothing like the man I’d fallen in love with.

I had no idea who this man was.

